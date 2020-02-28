Altoona School District: Dan Peggs no longer receiving pay, only benefits

The Altoona School District named Ron Walsh the interim superintendent at the Thursday school board meeting while the investigation into Dan Peggs continues.

Walsh says Peggs is no longer receiving school payroll and is only receiving benefits because they are required to pay those out by law.

The school district is using the firm School Exec Connect to find the school’s next superintendent and they say they will be seeking applicants in the next few days. They are expecting a decision before the end of April.

