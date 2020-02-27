Altoona School District wants Peggs to resign as superintendent

The Altoona School District wants Superintendent Dan Peggs to resign.

The district held a special board meeting Thursday afternoon where they went into closed session for more than two and a half hours.

During that time, they talked with the district's attorney, and discussed the upcoming search for a new superintendent.

The board today named Ron Walsh as the interim superintendent through the end of the school year.

Altoona School board President Robin Elvig said, “This is a contingency plan meaning we've got to be planning ahead at this time even though we don't have the final resignation of Mr. Peggs, so we are going ahead searching for a new superintendent.”

The district says since Peggs is still in federal custody, he is currently not on administrative leave.

