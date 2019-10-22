Altoona School District celebrates National Principals Month

October is National Principals Month and an area school district is celebrating.

The Altoona School District spent the lunch hour honoring principals at the elementary, middle, intermediate, and high school.

This is the first time the district has taken time to recognize their principals in this way.

School officials say the idea was impromptu.

Superintendent of the Altoona School District, Dan Peggs says

"We're trying to get creative with the way we celebrate school. The way we celebrate leadership in our district...we have four incredible principals so we're going around from one school to the next, bringing our high school band to spread school pride and school spirit.”

Today's recognition was a surprise to all four principals.

