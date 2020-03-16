Altoona School District buildings to close Wednesday

The Altoona School District announced they will have classes Monday and Tuesday but the school buildings will close on Wednesday, March 18.

At this moment, classes are expected to resume Monday, April 6.

In a release sent to parents and guardians, the district will provide free breakfast and lunch to students on Wednesday through Friday, March 20.

The food can picked up at Altoona High School from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Food will not be provided during the week of spring break, but will pick back up on March 30.

The district says they are planning for online instruction and if your child needs a device, one can be collected on March 18 and 19 at the AMS/AIS Building at 1903 Barlett Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact any of the following people:

AES, Tara Betlach, 715-838-2160

AIS, Andrea Steffen, 715-838-2213

AMS, Steven Buss, 715-838-2205

AHS, Jim Reif, 715-838-4376