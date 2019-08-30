Altoona School District unveils new stadium & athletic complex

More than two years ago, the Altoona School District began raising donations for a new athletic complex.

Friday night, that push reached its goal line.

The new OakLeaf Stadium was unveiled to the public.

The $3.2 million project also includes a new track, additional visitor seating for 500 road fans, and a revamped Fuzzy Thurston Field - complete with artificial turf.

District Superintendent Dan Peggs says this helps opens up Altoona's sports world to a larger community.

"Obviously, the city of Altoona seeing a lot of growth - and we're a part of that. So, we want as many people to see what we're about, as over the last decade or so we can redefine what Altoona means to the Chippewa Valley. We want to host WIAA vents. We want to host regional track meets. We're prepared to staff those things - and that includes soccer matches as well," said Altoona Superintendent Dan Peggs.