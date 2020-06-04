Altoona and Augusta police to step up speeding enforcement

The Altoona and Augusta Police Departments will step up speeding enforcement on the roads this summer.

The two departments received a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to put more officers on the road looking for people speeding and other traffic violations.

Altoona Police Officer Timothy Peterson says speeding is an issue in Altoona, specifically near Lake Road and Highway 53 but officers will be on the lookout throughout the city.

"In an nutshell we just want people to slow down," Peterson says. "In a perfect world everyone sees this and we don't have to pull anyone over because they are not speeding. If there is one thing I have learned it is that speed kills and we just want people to slow down."

The increased enforcement will continue through at least September.