Altoona business giving back to community

One Altoona business is giving back during the Coronavirus pandemic.

For the entire month of May, Aerco 1 Collision Center in Altoona is giving customers a $25 card to either DaVinci Therapeutic Massage or Altoona Family Restaurant as a way to say thank you. Owner Shawn Kloss says the promotion is a way to his business to pay it forward and help strengthen the community during this difficult time.

“When all this started, we first heard, 'we're all in this together.' That is exactly what this means,” Kloss says. “If we can get business through our door in some way and be able to give a portion of that back to other local businesses, that is what is really important.'

The shop is also donating $50 Joshua's Camp and Helping Hands For Our Children in the Chippewa Valley for every scheduled repair.. Aerco also started a health care worker of the week giveaway that awards one local health care worker a free basic auto detail.

