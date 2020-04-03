Benedict Sales and Services installing plexiglass "cashier shields" at essential businesses

Benedict Sales and Services in Altoona is getting ready to install plexiglass “cashier shields" at area businesses.

The HVAC and refrigeration company is switching gears from their regular doings to fill this need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shields are installed as a barrier between cashiers and customers at essential businesses to limit contact and interaction and prevent germ spread.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic happening some of our manufacturers started producing things for customer safety especially in the retail places and essential businesses that don’t have a choice but to have interaction,” says Luke Benedict, VP of Sales of Marketing. “This shield is an adaptation of sneeze guards or buffet shields that you’ll see at food protection places.”

The shields are manufactured by a Wisconsin company called Hatco.

So far, the company has installed one of these shields at Trubilt Collision Center.

The company hopes to begin installing them at more essential businesses in the Chippewa Valley by next week.

Any business interested in one of these shields should contact Benedict Sales and Services.

