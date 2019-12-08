Altoona holds Holiday Glow Tree Lighting

The City of Altoona held its Holiday Glow Tree Lighting event at River Prairie Park.

Attendees enjoyed hot chocolate, horse-drawn carriage rides, crafts and of course, a meet and greet with Santa and two of his reindeer. Altoona City Administrator Mike Golat said River Prairie Park has become a gathering place for residents.

“One of the things we envisioned when we developed River Prairie is that it would be a four-season park and having holiday festivities is part of it,” Golat said. “River Prairie has become Altoona’s front porch”.

Dozens of families came out for the event. Golat said the tree will stay lit until after the New Year.

