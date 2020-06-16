Altoona man arrested for home burglary in Dunn County

Steven A. Lorentz of Altoona was arrested after he was found with several checks from a residence in the Township of Menomonie.

According to a release from the Dunn County Sheriffs Department, the homeowner was able to provide a photo of Lorentz, whom he encountered inside the residence. He also provided a description of the suspects vehicle, which was later located on State Highway 25 at Cedar Falls Road.

Lorentz then fled from a deputy, eventually crashing his vehicle on County Road F in the Township of Sherman.

At the crash scene,checks from a Menomonie residence were found, and the homeowner was able to provide video of the suspect entering his home via his RING doorbell footage.

Lorentz is charged with two counts of burglary, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous other traffic related violations.

According to the press release, Lorentz was out on bond from Eau Claire County for a burglary charge (as a repeat offender) at the time of his arrest. If anyone believes their home was entered during this date and time frame please contact the Sheriff’s Office.