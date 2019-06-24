Altoona man charged with four felony counts of neglecting children, tied to meth use

An Altoona man was charged with four felony counts of neglecting children, tied to meth use.

A complaint was filed in Eau Claire County Court against 41-year-old Xai Vang.

In it, authorities say social workers were made aware to meth use by Vang and his wife, with their children being exposed to it.

Hair follicle samples were taken from each of Vang's four kids, each testing positive for meth.

Vang is free on a $500 signature bond. A hearing on the case is scheduled for July 11 2019.

