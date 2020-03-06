Altoona man charged with possession of child pornography

An Altoona man has been charged with possession of child pornography after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was reported.

Brandon Olson, 26, has been charged with four counts of possession of child pornography according to Eau Claire County court records.

The Altoona Police Department says they started investigating Olson and the charges on Feb. 28 after the incident was reported by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators found five video files of child pornography stored in a Google Gmail and Google Drive. When officers asked Olson if he knew of anything he stored on his Gmail or Dive that would be illegal, he responded with “yes, child pornography”.

Olson also told law enforcement that he “figured it was just a matter of time before you guys came to be honest”.

Olson’s signature bond was signed at $2,000 and his next court date is scheduled for April 16.

