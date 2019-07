An Altoona man pled guilty to a disorderly conduct charge in court Monday.

Kevin Towle, 58, has been sentenced to 10 days in jail or 80 hours of

community service, after being convicted of viewing and printing pornographic images near the children’s activity room at the L.E. Phillips Library in Eau Claire.

The criminal complaint was filed Mar. 27, and Towle was freed on a $500 signature bond.