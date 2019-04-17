Altoona names new high school, middle school principal

On April 15, the Altoona School Board approved the employment of Mr. Jim Reif to fill the Altoona High School principal position beginning on July 1, 2019.

Mr. Reif comes to us with a bachelor’s degree from Michigan Technological University and two master’s degrees from National Louis University and The University of Texas - Arlington. He brings nearly five years of administrative experience as a building principal and associate principal, and 18 years of teaching experience as a high school biology and mathematics teacher. He has lead the Menominee Indian High School, as the high school principal for the last three years.

Incoming superintendent, Dan Peggs noted that the interview team was impressed by Jim’s ability to connect with each stakeholder, including our students. “It was evident that he has been successful in creating a positive school culture and increasing student achievement in his former positions.”

Mr. Reif said, “I am excited to join the dedicated Altoona staff and build upon the Railroader tradition of excellence by Engaging Equipping and Empowering our students and staff. I look forward to becoming a member of the Altoona community that supports our children's education. With family in the area, a passion for canoeing and Kubb, I hope to be a part of the community for many years.”



On April 15, the Altoona School Board approved the employment of Mr. Steve Buss to fill the Altoona Middle School principal position beginning on July 1, 2019.

Mr. Buss comes to us with a bachelor’s degree from UW-La Crosse and a master’s degree from Cardinal Stritch University. He brings nearly 16 years of administrative experience as a building principal and assistant principal, over 25 years of military experience as a soldier and guardsman, and three years of teaching experience as a physical education teacher. He has served the Tomah Middle School as the middle school principal for the last nine years.

Incoming superintendent, Dan Peggs noted that the interview team was impressed by Steve’s work ethic, disposition, communication style, and proven track records of improving the schools he has worked with in his career. “Mr. Buss is a community-oriented professional, who is not afraid to “get in the trenches” with staff and students.”

Mr. Buss said, “ I'm very humbled to be selected and offered this opportunity and eagerly await working with everyone. It’s been great already as we’ve received welcoming emails from staff. My wife and I are excited to move to the area and become a part of not only school, but the community. “