Altoona neighborhood surprises mail carrier

Ellen Olson delivers the mail for those living along East Shore and South Shore Drive in Altoona.

Thursday afternoon, she picked up more than just the out-going mail.

She was greeted with gifts, signs, balloons, and cards.

It was all in a show of support by neighbors for Olson as an essential worker.

Olson has delivered mail to the Altoona neighborhood for more than two years.

She admits she was taken aback by the outpouring of appreciation.

"When I kept seeing the signs, you know, I started just like getting this lump in my throat and my chest and like 'This is just so sweet and thoughtful.' Then, when I pulled up here and I saw all of this going on, I just started crying. Got teary-eyed . You know, my customers, they've showed me so much kindness and love, and I'm just overwhelmed," said USPS mail carrier Ellen Olson.