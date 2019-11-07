Altoona plants 120 trees to replace those infected with emerald ash borer

Altoona will be a bit greener thanks to Thursday's community tree planting ceremony.

The event was delayed from Arbor Day, but the snow on the ground isn't stopping community members from planting about 120 trees Thursday in Altoona.

Trees were planted at different areas around the city, including Cinder City Park, Tenth Street Park, and along Lynn road.

The goal is to replace all the trees infected with emerald ash borer.

City of Altoona Mayor Brendan Pratt says, “That's kind of the steady improvement plan we have for the city hopefully we will keep up it's hard to keep up with some of the trees we will need to replace but eventually we will get there”.

Mayor Pratt says all different types of trees were planted today.

