Altoona resident celebrates 104th birthday

To 104-year-old Altoona resident Harry Boehm, this morning seemed like it was going to be like any other, but staff at Grace Lutheran's Prairie Point facility had different plans.

Harry Boehm's 104th birthday

Employees and family members surprised Harry with a 104th birthday celebration.

Boehm has lived in the Chippewa Valley for more than 80 years.

His wife was an alum of UW-Eau Claire, and each of their seven children were Blugolds.

He was recognized for his support for Eau Claire athletics as an honorary alumni of the University this May, and his attitude was infectious.

Harry also has a love of fairs, always attending the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, and attending the Minnesota State Fair every year since 1937.

