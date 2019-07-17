Altoona school district growing mental health services program

The Altoona School District has been awarded another mental health grant, after being awarded a similar grant in 2018.

The school district has been awarded $75,000 in funding for each of the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years to fund their mental health services.

According to the Altoona School District, one in six students is receiving such services and they are expecting the number to grow.

Alan McCutcheon, Student Services Director, says it will increase their current coordinator from ten hours each week, to around 30 hours per week.

Their current Mental Health Coordinator was hired last September after Altoona received a $3.25 million state mental health grant.

Altoona says they have seen a significant decrease in referral time for school based therapists as well as discipline referrals have also decreased significantly.

