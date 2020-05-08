Altoona staff and teachers drive though student neighborhoods to cheer students up

The COVID-19 outbreak has meant kids have had to stay home, rather than be able to be in the classroom with their teachers.

That feeling of detachment was eased a bit this afternoon in Altoona.

Teachers and staff from Altoona's intermediate and middle schools drove through neighborhoods in town. They came with a shout and a wave towards their students - all, with social distancing guidelines in place - in an attempt to let them know they were thinking of them.

The gesture was not lost on the young students.

Fifth grader Drew Kratz was asked “you guys have been missing school at all?" yeah, kind of." what has been the worst part?" "not being able to, like, if i have a question for my teacher, not being able to just go walk up to her desk and ask her instead of having to text her."

When asked What does it mean to you that the teachers are willing to drive by and him say hi for a moment, fourth grader Ethan Hraban said,"awesome." you've been looking forward to going back to school?" "yeah, kind of."