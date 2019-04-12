Altoona teacher to run Boston Marathon next week

An Altoona teacher is running in the Boston Marathon next week.

Friday, her fellow teachers gave her a surprise send-off.

Wearing ‘Run Rachel Run’ t-shirts, staff celebrated fourth-grade teacher Rachel Drescher before she departs for Boston.

"At first, I was trying to figure out what everyone was doing here. Then, I noticed they were for me and I almost started bawling. I was trying to hold it together, it was such amazing support,” said Drescher.

The forecast for Monday’s marathon calls for thunderstorms, so Drescher hopes that changes over the weekend.

Drescher says that the support that she receives in Boston and at home will help her get across the finish line.

