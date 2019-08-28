Alzheimer’s Association hosts community forum in Chippewa Falls

Area residents were invited to The Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter Community Forum to discuss Alzheimer’s disease along with dementia and memory loss.

The forum was hosted at Deb’s Café in Chippewa Falls Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The event was a way for residents to come together and support those affected by the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association says more than five million Americans are living with the disease and by 2050, that number could grow to 16 million.

