Amazon gears up for last minute holiday shopping

For those who haven't completed their holiday shopping, Amazon says its working hard to ensure people get their last minute gifts on time.

Earlier this month, Amazon said it experienced some shipping delays due to high demand and winter storms but just one week ahead of Christmas, the company says things are back on track just in time for last minute shoppers.

It seems like every year…more and more people are choosing to do their holiday shopping online...

With millions of customers...many turn to amazon for last minute shopping because of its fast delivery options.

"I haven't even started my holiday shopping yet but that's the great thing about Amazon Prime is there are still millions of items that are available for delivery in time for Christmas Eve," said Shone Jemmott, Amazon Spokesperson.

This is the first year the company is tackling holiday season demands without one of its major delivery partners, Fedex Ground.

Amazon informed sellers on Sunday it was temporarily suspending access to Fedex's Ground-delivery network, citing a "drop in delivering performance" as the reason. After experiencing some delivery delays during the beginning of the holiday season, the company says it’s prepared for the last minute holiday shopping rush as we approach the final days before Christmas.

"So far things are going well and we're excited to have our trucks on the road and delivery smiles this holiday season," said Jemmott. Delivery options and times vary depending on the product so its important to double check and make sure all your items will arrive on time as they might be shipped from different places. Amazon says to get its website for delivery cut off times.

Amazon is also expanding its free return program as the holiday shopping season comes to a close.

The company is letting shoppers return items sold and fulfilled by amazon for free. This includes electronics, kitchen appliances and household items that weigh under 50 pounds. Amazon previously only allowed free returns on shoes, bedding and apparel.

