Amazon’s Alexa will allow you to make donations to presidential campaigns

This Wednesday, March 2, 2016 photo shows an Echo Dot in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Updated: Thu 4:20 PM, Sep 19, 2019

(CNN) – Amazon will soon make it easier for you to donate to a 2020 presidential candidate.

Starting next month, users of the voice-controlled home assistant Alexa will be able to dictate their donations to a 2020 campaign.

The minimum donation will be $5. The most you can donate will be $200.

The feature will only work if the campaign you choose has signed up to receive donations.

Amazon said candidates will be able to sign up for contributions starting Thursday.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus