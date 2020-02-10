Amber Alert: Girl age 3 abducted in Florida, police say

The Apopka Police Department said Madeline Mejia was last seen in the city wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and pink shoes. (Source: Amber Alert/National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 10:18 AM, Feb 10, 2020

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 3-year-old last seen in central Florida.

The Apopka Police Department said Madeline Mejia was last wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and pink shoes. She’s 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds.

Madeline has been abducted and was last seen in a black two-door sedan with Texas plates, police said. The vehicle’s windows are lightly tinted.

The vehicle was being driven by a White-Hispanic male wearing a blue shirt and jeans. He has long brown hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information about the abduction can call Apopka police at 407-703-1757.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus