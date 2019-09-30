Amber Alert: Mother begs for help in search for missing N.J. girl

The mother of the 5-year-old missing for two weeks returned to where they believed she was abducted to ask people to help in the search.

Authorities in New Jersey released video of the missing girl to spur anybody with information on her whereabouts to come forward. (Source: Family/FBI/KYW/CNN)

Dulce Maria Alavez went missing Sept. 16, while playing with her sibling at a city park. Police suspect a man may have lured her away from the playground, triggering an Amber Alert.

" She's just an innocent girl. She's just 5 years old," said her mother, Noema Alavez Perez, on Monday. "She doesn't know nothing of the world that we know because we are adults. She's just a little girl. She's innocent. She's just living her child life. She has nothing to do with the problems we had in the past or people we have trouble.

"Why her? Why does she have to pay the consequences? She's just a small girl. She doesn't even know nothing that's happening."

Police in New Jersey released new video of Dulce over the weekend. They're hoping it spurs some people to provide information that may help locate her.

Through a friend, Perez sent KYW home videos of her 5-year-old daughter. Family hopes perhaps someone who's been withholding information will see it, hear Dulce's innocent little voice and have a heart.

"I think we're all feeling the pain that the mother is feeling," said Fred MacFarland, an area business owner.

Tears welled up in MacFarland's eyes when he talked about Dulce. The retired state trooper, like many merchants in downtown Bridgeton are posting missing person signs on their windows and talking about the case with customers.

One way people in Bridgeton can help is by looking in their phones or cameras to see if they took any pictures or videos the day Dulce went missing. The FBI wants them to check for clues.

The FBI has tweeted a link to a page for Dulce, where people can easily upload their pictures and videos.

Authorities are offering a $35,000 reward for information that helps them find Dulce.

