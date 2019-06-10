Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old missing in Texas

Malakhi Bankhead last was seen at 9:30 p.m. June 4 in League City, Texas. (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
Updated: Mon 9:05 PM, Jun 10, 2019

(KSLA/Gray News) – There’s a new Amber Alert out of Texas, this time for a 2-year-old boy who has disappeared.

Malakhi Bankhead last was seen at 9:30 p.m. June 4 in League City, Texas, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

Authorities suspect he has been abducted.

They think he is traveling with 21-year-old Katherine Ulrich and 24-year-old Cody Bankhead in a white 2015 BMW X3 that possibly has damage to the rear due to a recent accident.

The child stands 3′, 1″ tall, weighs 35 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has eczema on one or both of his elbows.

Ulrich stands 5′, 11″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She also has numerous tattoos.

Cody Bankhead stands 5′, 10″ tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on one of his upper arms.

