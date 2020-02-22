6-month-old missing N.C. boy found dead in Charlotte cemetery

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - The search for a missing 6-month-old baby boy ended tragically when officers found his dead body at the Sharon Memorial Park cemetery early Saturday morning.

The Matthews Police Department said 6-month-old Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson and his mother, 30-year-old Tamara Jernel Brown, have been missing from Matthews since about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Officers from the Matthews Police Department, Charlotte Municipal Police Dept. and the Union County Sheriff’s Bloodhound Unit searched desperately trying to find the child safely. That effort ended when they found Chi-Liam’s body just after 4 a.m.

Police reported Tamara Brown was arrested on Friday night for common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official.

Before her arrest, police say she may be suffering from a mental health disability and was last seen walking in Uptown Charlotte around noon Friday.

Police say Chi-Liam Brown-Erickson was not with his mother when they arrested her Friday night at about 10 p.m.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported after the 30-year-old mother was located she refused “to state where the child is located.”

Copyright 2020 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.