Amber Alert issued for missing Texas baby believed to be in danger

By  | 
Updated: Thu 10:41 AM, Oct 03, 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for the missing Texas baby who is believed to be in danger.

An Amber Alert was sent out for Jamila Franklin, a 3-month-old girl, by officials in Texas. Police also are looking for Aliyah Moore, who was taking care of the child for her parents. (Source: Amarillo police)

Police are searching for a 3-month-old baby who went missing early Thursday morning.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers responded at about 2:30 a.m. to a report of a missing child.

Jamila Franklin, the baby girl, was left in the custody of 24-year-old Aliyah Moore around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

When the parents returned, the baby and the woman were missing.

Police said Moore is known to go to motels along the Amarillo Boulevard and was last seen with a black male who was driving a red Ford F-150.

Anyone with information on the woman or child is asked to call Amarillo police at (806) 378-3038.

Copyright 2019 KFDA via Gray Digital Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at newschannel10.com.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus