Amber Alert issued for missing Florida children

An Amber Alert was issued for Bri'ya Williams, left, and Braxton Williams, right, who were last seen playing in their front yard in Florida. (Source: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office/CNN)
Updated: Mon 2:43 AM, Dec 16, 2019

(CNN) – Florida authorities are searching for two children who went missing Sunday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Bri’ya and Braxton Williams were last seen playing in their front yard.

Relatives were inside their home when the siblings disappeared.

Six-year-old Braxton was wearing blue jeans and a red sweater. Five-year-old Bri’ya was wearing a gray sweater with colorful writing and black leggings.

K-9 teams and drones are being used in the search.

Anyone with information about the children is asked to contact authorities.

