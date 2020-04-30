Ambient Inks creates Give Local Love program to help businesses



Ambient Inks, a local printing business, has launched Give Local Love, a campaign designed to help small businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Give Local Love is a campaign where various local businesses can come to us with a design and we'll sell a tshirt for them. All the shirts listed are $25, with $10 of every sale going directly to the businesses. There's no set up fees or minimums, so any business can be a part of it,” says Mikala Dale, Operations Director at Ambient Inks.

Inspired by a print shop in Rockford Illinois, they say they wanted to use their skills to help.

“I think when all this hit, we were kind of thinking, okay what do we as a company need to do, how can we keep printing, but also how can we help other people. Its just we're all a part of this, and community is so important not only to our business but to success in general so this way we could pull everyone together and start this initiative,” she says.

They say it also gives employees a purpose in the community.

Account Manager Isabel Stratton says, “It's just been really cool to do this while working from home. It's not the easiest thing to do during this time, so working on something meaningful that can help the community has really helped.”

While they help businesses financially, Ambient Inks says it is doing everything it can to stay safe.

“We are operating as half of our staff and on tiered shifts, so at most we're having two people side by side, wearing masks, cleaning all the surfaces and trying to keep it be the same group of people so we're not having people cycling in and out, and being conscious of that,” says Dale.

Shirts are on sale until may 15th.

For more information, click here.