American Lung Association to release 'State of the Air' report

Tuesday night, the public has a chance to learn about air quality across the country.

The American Lung Association will release its 20th annual "State of the Air" report.

The report includes air quality grades for counties, and it ranks cities in Wisconsin in comparison to other cities nationwide.

The grades are based on the amount of smog and soot in the air.

The American Lung Association says those two pollutants contribute to asthma attacks, heart attacks, and lung cancer.

The report will be online just after 11 p.m.


