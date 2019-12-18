American Red Cross hosts Holiday Blood

There's more than one way to give this holiday season.

The American Red Cross hosted the third annual Chippewa Valley Holiday Blood Drive this week, ending 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Currently, the Red Cross is facing a shortage of all blood types, so volunteers have been working hard to recruit donors.

Everyone who donated in the last month in the Chippewa Valley was given a $5 Amazon gift card.

Zachary Scott, with the American Red Cross says, “Our blood supply definitely takes a hit during the holiday season. Naturally, people have their activities, they're out of town, and blood donation generally falls to the bottom of their priorities. Unfortunately, the people in the hospital who need these bloods, they don't take a break for the holidays”.

The Red Cross estimates that an American needs a blood donation every two seconds.

For more information on donating and what you can do, click here.


