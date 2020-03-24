American Red Cross in need of blood donations

The American Red Cross is asking for anyone who is healthy and able to donate blood.

With closures all over the country, more than 6,000 blood drives have been canceled and that comes to more than 200,000 donates that went uncollected.

They are taking temperatures of everyone who walks into the donation center, wiping down everything extra well and keeping social distancing measures in place. There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through blood transfusions.

If you would like to donate, you need to make an appointment on the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800 RED CROSS.