American Red Cross in need of more blood donors

Friday the American Red Cross in La Crosse held an emergency blood drive.

According to Red Cross volunteers, there is currently only enough blood for a three days supply.

Summer is one of the hardest seasons for blood drives, because people are on vacation and students are out of school.

The blood that is collected during these emergency drives are sent to places in need all around the country.

"Those recent events in El Paso and Dayton, they just underline the real need for blood. It's really the blood that's on the shelves at the time that those things occur that's really important. So that's why we just really need folks to come out and donate so when something like that would happen, we're prepared," said American Red Cross Donor Recruitment Representative Scott Friell.

Officials at the drive say the goal was to get around 30 units of blood donated Friday.

