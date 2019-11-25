American Red Cross offering incentive to donate blood this holiday season

According to the American Red Cross, every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.

This holiday season, Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to save lives.

As a partnership with Suburban Propane, Red Cross will be gifting donors with a $5 Amazon gift card.

The American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to be that lifeline for patients in need by making an appointment to give blood.

Red Cross says as schedules fill with holiday parties, shopping and fun with friends and family, many blood donors delay giving. Unfortunately, that may lead to delays in treatments for patients relying on blood.

In September and October, the Red Cross fell about 17,000 units short of what the hospitals were in need of. Red Cross says right now, there is a critical need for type O and O negative blood donors, as O negative is the universal blood type.

“One of the best gifts you can give would be the lifesaving blood that is needed,” said Zachary Scott of American Red Cross. “There is no substitute for blood, so all those patients that are in need, this is the only way they can get it, is from the free-will donations.”

There will be Chippewa Valley holiday blood drive at the River Prairie Center on December 18th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on where to donate, click here.

