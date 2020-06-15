American Red Cross testing for COVID-19 antibodies.

Starting Monday, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

The tests will determine if a donor's immune system has produced antibodies for the coronavirus and whether the donor experienced any symptoms.

The Executive Director of the Northwest Wisconsin Chapter of the Red Cross says the process will take place throughout the summer.

He adds this will be a way to help donors answer questions they may have about the virus

Executive Director of the American Red Cross - North Western WI Chapter Kyle Kriegl says "you know, a lot of people just want to know 'have i been exposed? I had a little sniffle or something and did I have the virus?' this is a great way to kind of confirm if you did or you didn't and if you've got those antibodies in your blood."

Kriegl says test results will be available online within 7 to 10 days.

