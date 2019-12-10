Amid climate change concern, GM rolls out big new Chevy SUVs

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST is unveiled in Detroit, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Global concerns about climate change are not stopping General Motors from making hulking SUVs for U.S. drivers. GM on Tuesday rolled out the next generation of its big truck-based SUVs with more space and features. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
(AP) - Global concerns about climate change are not stopping General Motors from making hulking SUVs for U.S. drivers.

GM on Tuesday rolled out the next generation of its big truck-based SUVs with more space and features.

They’re also heavier with only a small improvement in gas mileage. The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban will come out in the middle of next year.

They’ll be longer and weigh more, because customer research showed a need for more interior space.

But environmentalists say GM and other automakers spend billions on advertising to convince people to buy the thirsty and highly profitable trucks and SUVs.

