Amid negotiations, Rep. Ron Kind calls for TV channel carrying Packers games be restored to thousands of Wisconsinites

Last week, Rep. Ron Kind sent letters to executives at AT&T and Nexstar Media Group (the parent company to WLAX TV, FOX 25-48), urging both to restore service to thousands of Wisconsinites who rely on the station, while they continue negotiating. The blackout dis-proportionally impacts Wisconsin’s rural communities who may not have any other stream services available.

Rep. Ron Kind released the following statement after sending the letter to AT&T and Nexstar:

“Thousands of folks in my district rely on WLAX for local news, emergency weather reports, and watching Green Bay Packers games. With Packers season right around the corner and extreme weather continuing to hit Wisconsin, it’s crucial for service to be restored while these two companies try to work things out. Blackouts like this one only hurt the consumers who rely on the services. Wisconsinites deserve better.”

