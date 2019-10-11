An Eau Claire church is doing its part to fight hunger

Peace Church in Eau Claire is doing its part to fight hunger by hosting a Feed My Starving Children event.

Community members are packing meals at the church today to send to about 150,000 starving children around the world.

Fourth graders from Manz Elementary and employees from Jamf helped out today.

The church community raised about $30,000 for the food.

About 600 to 700 volunteers signed up.

Mission Director, Jordan Van Proosdy, says “what a great thing it is to see the community engaging over something like that we live in a society that likes to argue and get in fights over things but this is something we can all agree on is hey these kids are really starving and they are so hungry and in need of a meal we can help rally around them and come together and help feed these kids,”

Feed My Starving Children is based in the Twin Cities and sends millions of meals to children every year.

