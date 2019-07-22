Eau Claire man sentenced on child porn charges

An Eau Claire man has been sentenced in court Monday.

Charles Fedie, 54, was sentenced after a cybertip investigation found child pornography on Fedie’s computer.

He was charged with several of child pornography, and one charge of child sexual exploitation-filming.

Fedie has been sentenced to serve five years and 15 years of extended supervision. His supervision can be terminated at ten years if agents deem it appropriate.

Fedie admitted he sexually assaulted two younger males in Buffalo County around 30 years ago.

Fedie’s conditions of extended supervision include monitoring software, no contact with minors, no possession or use of a smartphone among others.

