An Eau Claire woman who was charged in connection with burning a six-year-old's boy’s face with a cigarette has pleaded not guilty.

29-year-old Samantha Reilly entered a not guilty plea in court Tuesday.

A criminal complaint stated Reilly was charged with felony child abuse and substantial battery after an officer at an Eau Claire elementary school noticed burns from a lit cigarette.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for September 19.