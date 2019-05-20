Andrea is 1st named storm of Atlantic season

Subtropical Storm Andrea formed in the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center announced Monday evening. (Source: National Hurricane Center)
Updated: Mon 6:47 PM, May 20, 2019

(Gray News) – Subtropical Storm Andrea has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

It’s the first named storm of 2019, coming a few weeks before the Atlantic hurricane season officially begins.

Andrea was about 335 miles southwest of Bermuda, traveling north at 14 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour as of 6:30 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Andrea is not expected to pose a threat to the United States.

The storm is expected to dissipate by Wednesday while it moves to the southwest or south of Bermuda.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. The formation of Andrea marks the fifth year in a row that the first Atlantic system has developed before the official start of the season, according to The Weather Channel.

