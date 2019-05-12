"Animal Tales" event combines a love of reading with animals

The joy of reading was on display Sunday at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.

"Animal Tales" is a combination of live animals paired with nationally-known books.

It's done in a way to have children think about animal-human relationships, empathy and compassion, natural history, and geography.

"I love reading, myself, and I love animals myself. So, I thought this was going to be a great opportunity for me to try and get kids to read books. Kids don't do that anymore. So, I try and get kids to read and I get kids to love animals and help animals," said Animal Tales presenter Hannah Lorenzen.

Lorenzen says the animal guests included two cats, two ferrets, a guinea pig, tarantula, hedge hog and a corn snake.