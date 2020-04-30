Animal and health experts say risk of getting COVID-19 from pets is low

A dog in North Carolina recently tested positive for the coronavirus, but health officials say there's no reason to be afraid of getting COVID-19 from your pet.

Each week the Eau Claire County Humane Association is on national calls with veterinarians and animal groups keeping up on the latest news regarding COVID-19 and household pets.

"We wanted to make sure that everybody is still understanding that it is safe to be around your pets and to keep them in their homes where they belong," said Eau Claire County Humane Association Operations Director Karen Rabideaux.

In response to recent news of a pug contracting the coronavirus and likely getting it from his owners, as well as two pet cats testing positive, ECCHA wants people in the Eau Claire area to know the facts about COVID-19 and their pets.

"We don't want people abandoning their pets because they're scared that they're going to give them the coronavirus, although your pets may be able to get the virus," said Rabideaux.

All three pets who tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no evidence animals play a significant role in spreading COVID-19 and that the risk is low.

Rabideaux says pet owners should follow hand hygiene and social distancing guidelines.

"We're encouraging people to wash your hands before and after handling your pets or any of their items," said Rabideaux. "Doing the social distancing with your pets if you're sick and if you can care for them, still keep them with you. Your pets are still family and you need them as much as they need you."

Animal and health experts say it is okay to take your dogs on walks, but that you should avoid dog parks. If you are outside with your pet, keep social distancing from people and other animals.

"We are encouraging people though not to go to the dog park," said Rabideaux. "Do the walks, go to hiking spots where you can go to different places and get out that way and experience that time with you and your pet and your family."

Rabideaux says it is important to prepare in case you or a family member were to get sick with COVID-19.

"We're encouraging people to have a plan in place so that they have a caregiver and all the information about their pet is ready as well as 2 weeks supplies."

The Eau Claire County Humane Association says people shouldn't go to their veterinarians asking for COVID-19 tests when they may not need it and will recover.

