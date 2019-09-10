Animal shelter lets you ‘check out’ a dog for a couple of hours

By  | 
Updated: Tue 4:45 PM, Sep 10, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida animal shelter is taking the library approach to enriching the lives of the dogs in their care.

Canines in the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s Hound Around Town program can be “checked out” for up to two hours a day, seven days a week. (Source: Bruno Cervera from Pexels)

Canines in the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s Hound Around Town program can be “checked out” for up to two hours a day, seven days a week.

“Take them for a walk, a hike, to your favorite dog-friendly restaurant, or relax in a park,” the shelter’s website says. “Your pup must be back by 5 p.m. at the latest so they can be tucked in for the night prior to closing.”

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando sees it as a way to help out shelter dogs in Central Florida without making long-term commitments.

“I had such a great time taking Trixie out! I have already scheduled again!” Val Rees-Dodge said in a YouTube comment. “I will be making this a regular thing in my life! Love this so much!!”

There are a few rules for checking out a four-legged friend:

-- Participants must register and watch a video before taking a dog.
-- Shelter dogs must always remain on a leash and under control.
-- Only approved Hound Around Town locations can be used.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.



 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus