Animal shelter volunteers honored at ECCHA banquet

Volunteers who give hundreds of hours each year to a local animal shelter were honored Tuesday for their dedication.

The Eau Claire County Humane Association (ECCHA) hosted its annual volunteer awards banquet and meeting at The Florian Gardens.

Ten volunteers received awards.

ECCHA'S director says some of the volunteers have put in more than 300 hours just themselves.

"If we received this in wages, how much it would be and it was more than $153,000. So it's huge to an organization of our size. We wouldn't be able to operate without this assistance," said Shelley Janke.

WEAU's Danielle Wagner was this year's guest speaker to share more about her pets and her weekly pet adoption segment - Wagner Tails - airing each Thursday on WEAU.

During the annual meeting, ECCHA unveiled a strategic plan for the next five years, which includes building a new facility.