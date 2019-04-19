Annual egg hunt brings generations together to celebrate Easter

An egg hunt is bringing generations together to celebrate Easter.

The 3rd annual Easter egg hunt at Grace Edgewood took place Friday afternoon.

Families gathered for this free event to enjoy Easter festivities including a balloon artist and of course a special a visit from the Easter bunny.

Organizers say the hunt is a perfect kick-off to the holiday weekend.

“Being able to those smiles on the residents eyes, it's just really heartwarming watching them relive some Easter memories of their own,” said Jamie Larson, administrator.

Grace Lutheran Communities is a non-profit that specializes in various services including rehabilitation, assisted living, and adult day services.

