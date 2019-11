Friday night was the largest single-day fundraising event for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin.

This was the 6th year for the annual gala, which was held at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

The event is a chance to hear the impact 1-to-1 youth mentoring has on young lives.

The annual gala also kicks off Big Brothers Big Sisters' Fall Giving Campaign to support local mentorships.

WEAU's Tyler Mickelson served as emcee for the event.