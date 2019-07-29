Annual golf and tennis classic raises funds for mobile mammography bus

According to HSHS Sacred Heart, there are nearly 123,000 women in our area that are eligible for mammography screenings. However, fewer than 25 percent of them are anticipated to actually receive their mammogram. But a new mobile mammography bus is hoping to change all of that.

On Monday, community members will be hitting the golf course and the tennis court to help raise funds for the new mobile mammography bus.

This is the 29th year of the annual golf and tennis classic hosted by the HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation. Over the years, the foundation has hosted the annual day of friendly competition and raised more than $1.25 million for the organization.

