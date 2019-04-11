Annual open house held at Feed My People food bank

A proposed expansion was the main feature of Thursday’s open house for Feed My People food bank.

The open house is a chance for the food bank to display its mission of support with the community.

Last month, feed my people announced a three million dollar building expansion campaign, which would more than double the size of its current facility.

Officials say today's messy spring storm didn't slow down the food bank's push for help with the project.

"We definitely think that the weather has been deterred some folks, but we certainly hope that anybody who didn't come tonight would just stop by at any time”, says Emily Moore, Executive Director at Feed My People. “We're happy to bring people around and show them what we're up to."

Moore says the food bank is roughly five hundred thousand dollars short of its three million dollar goal.

She's hopeful Feed My People can still have the expansion finished by the end of this year.

